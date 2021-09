Downtown Portland has started to see increased activity and foot traffic after more than a year of challenges brought on by Covid-19, protests and more. It’s cleaner, too. But there’s a long way to go despite these positive developments, according to Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development, in this podcast. For example, homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that regional leadership is still working to address. “We now have more revenue per capita [in Multnomah County] directed at homelessness than any other area in the United States,” she says.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO