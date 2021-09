MIAMI, Fla. – The FGCU (2-2) women's soccer team responded to an early deficit, Wednesday evening, by scoring three straight goals to take down FIU, 3-2, in Miami. After the Panthers (1-4) grabbed a lead in the third minute, the Eagles responded with two goals to take the lead at the half before adding a third goal in the second half. FIU made it closer with a goal in the final five minutes, but the Eagles were able to hang on.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO