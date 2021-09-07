Man Fires Antique Handgun, Flees

A Waterloo man has been arrested after firing an antique handgun and fleeing from police, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the 600 block of Dawson Street around 1pm on Friday on reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene 52 year old Michael McAhren attempted to flee on his bicycle pulling a child trailer. There was no child inside the trailer. McAhren made it about 200 feet down a bike path before police caught up with him. McAhren then tried to punch the officers and run away, however he was unable to do so. He was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail. No injuries or damage has been reported.