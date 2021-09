Even as air pollution shaves years off life expectancy, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives, a global report said Tuesday. An annual survey by the Clean Air Fund, which looks into how much money is given to the fight against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organisations, found that air quality is low on the list of funding priorities. Less than one percent of development spending and under 0.1 percent of philanthropic grants worldwide went towards cleaner air, fund executive director Jane Burston told AFP, citing the latest data available. "It just doesn't match the scale of the problem," she said.

