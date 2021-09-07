Hafele launches New Range of Wardrobe Accessories

FootJoy‘s new Hydro Series rainwear features DryJoys waterproof technology and includes a protective option for every golfer during the colder and wetter months. Headlining the range is the HydroTour jacket (RRP £225), which features DrySeal Technology and is designed to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. A double collar with a cinch cord on the inner layer keeps rain out, while drainage holes on the outer layer prevent water from running down the back of the neck. A three-panel construction with fewer seams and multi-directional stretch fabric provides a full range of motion. It is offered two colour options, black with charcoal and lime or navy with black and bright red.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO