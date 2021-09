Alabama (2-0) vs. Florida (2-0) Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Last week: The No. 1 Crimson Tide beat sacrificial lamb Mercer 48-14, which naturally felt like a 48-14 loss to Nick Saban. “If it stinks, it stinks,” he said. What stunk was nine penalties for 95 yards, that after an eight-penalty outing against Miami in Week 1. Alabama has roared to big leads (38-0 vs. Mercer) in both games and then gone into coast mode. Saban hates coast mode. It’s going to be a long week of practice in Tuscaloosa.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO