Children’s book harkens back to an idyllic Yardley of the 60’s

As a mom, one of the most important things I've done since my children were born has been to read to them daily. Specifically, as a Latina mom, a big part of that has been going out of my way to make sure my children are seeing and reading stories that feature characters who look like them and share some of their cultural experiences. When I was growing up as an Afro-Puerto Rican in the United States, reading was one of my favorite things to do, but till this day, I can't think of a single book I read that featured a main character, let alone any character, that shared a background like mine.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO