CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Children’s book harkens back to an idyllic Yardley of the 60’s

timespub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s remember summers when we played outside all day until dinnertime, and winters when the snowplows shoveled snow so high we could play “King of the Hill.” Diane Campbell Green’s latest children’s book, “The Sparkling Adventures of Becky and Friends,” hearkens back to those idyllic times. Set in Yardley Borough during 1961, Becky is a spunky, mischievous eight-year-old whose childhood and family are based on the author’s. It’s a delightful chapter book for children to read themselves, or have it read aloud by parents and grandparents.

www.timespub.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

New Children’s Book By Local Author

Local resident Sandy Lee has now authored three children’s books, including her latest ‘Hannah Bannah’. Lee was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. ‘Hannah Bannah’ by Sandy Lee, has been released just in time for the return to school. The book is based on a true story and is inspired by her little brown dachshund named Hannah.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
People

Erin Napier Has Written First Children's Book 'for Our Girls': See the Cover of The Lantern House

Erin Napier's first children's book tells the story of the most important place in her life: home. The star of HGTV's Home Town teamed up with her friend and frequent collaborator, artist Adam Trest, to write and illustrate The Lantern House, a heartwarming picture book from Little Brown due out in May 2022. And PEOPLE has a first look at the cover, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spectrumnews1.com

Mail carrier works to inspire with children's books

FREMONT, Ohio — There have been plenty of negative headlines about the U.S. Postal Service over the years, but one mail carrier has found a unique and positive way to change that perception. What You Need To Know. Sonny Workman is a city mail carrier in Fremont. Workman has started...
FREMONT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Union-Recorder

Milledgeville native becomes children’s book author

Little League games were canceled, but many kids played ball in their yards for the first time in ages. Schools were shut down, but children learned together in their homes. Restaurants closed their doors, but more families sat down at the table together for meals. These are just a few...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Columbian

Lakshmi cooks up children’s book

NEW YORK — Neela is a young girl who loves cooking with her mom. Saturday is her favorite day of the week. That’s the day they go to the green market. So begins Padma Lakshmi’s entry into the world of children’s book, “Tomatoes For Neela,” which mixes the author’s memories of family cooking with practical food advice, a nod to farmworkers and even a pair of recipes.
RECIPES
bookriot.com

15 Must-Read September Children’s Book Releases

Choosing the 15 books on this list of September children’s book releases out of the many fantastic children’s books releasing this month was hard. More books tend to be published in the early fall months, and while it’s not quite fall, there were still more excellent children’s books to choose from than in previous months. I shout out the ones that didn’t quite make this list at the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephones#First Book#Cadwallader Court#Afton Library#A P#Yardley Elementary School#Abrams Hebrew Academy#The Yardley Water Co#Morrisville High#Cramer S Bakery#Royal Dragonfly Award#Story Monsters#History Magazine#Amazon Barnes Noble
Newton Daily News

Mother and son team up to write children’s book

Brandon Holmes comes up with all kinds of wacky stories. The 10-year-old from Newton remembered one time before he even entered kindergarten he was strapped in a carrier and told his mom and dad, Anita and Matt Holmes, about how he travelled to outerspace and played baseball on the moon. One team won by one point, he said, and one team lost by two points.
NEWTON, IA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Wagoner teacher pens children's book

Notes stashed in a drawer years ago have paid off for Wagoner teacher Linda Murphy. She recalled one of her teachers compare the sound of farting to stepping on frogs. "And I said that would be a cute book. So I went home and kind of jotted a few pages and words," Murphy said. "And then I stuck it in my drawer for over 20 years."
WAGONER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
POPSUGAR

17 Children's Books by Latinx Authors Worth Adding to Your Kid's Bookshelf

As a mom, one of the most important things I've done since my children were born has been to read to them daily. Specifically, as a Latina mom, a big part of that has been going out of my way to make sure my children are seeing and reading stories that feature characters who look like them and share some of their cultural experiences. When I was growing up as an Afro-Puerto Rican in the United States, reading was one of my favorite things to do, but till this day, I can't think of a single book I read that featured a main character, let alone any character, that shared a background like mine.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia resident publishes children’s non-fiction book

CAZENOVIA — This summer, Cazenovia Public Library Museum Educator Julia Shotzberger published her first juvenile nonfiction book, “Justice: The Story of a Bald Eagle.”. Co-written by Shotzberger and her sister-in-law Ruth Fenn, the story follows Justice, a bald eagle who shares his development from eaglet through fledging and his eventual departure from the nest.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alutiiq Museum releases children’s book

The Alutiiq Museum hopes a newly released illustrated children’s book it is helping distribute hooks a number of readers. The book, “Iqsanim Ancirsuutii—Iqsani’s Trout Hook,” written by Alutiiq author Alisha Drabek and illustrated by Cheryl Lacy, chronicles the activities of a brother and sister while they work at a fish camp harvesting food for the winter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thepress.net

“Tessa’s Tall Tales” — A new children’s book with a lesson

A trio of creative East County women combined their talents and expertise to bring to life the story of an imaginative wolf cub named Tessa, who learns the difference between tall tales and the truth. “Tessa’s Tall Tales” – a children’s book by Carolyn Joyce Dodds, illustrated by June Gomez...
BRENTWOOD, CA
thepitchkc.com

Black children’s book authors create their own happily ever afters

Inner-city kids are subject to the harsh realities of life at an early age. Encounters with loss, trauma, and racism become early companions for many Black youths, effectively stealing the spaces that should be occupied in childhood development by imagination and wonder. In a world where children are forced to grow up fast, fantasy becomes a privilege, and “happily ever after” is less of a promise than a joke in poor taste.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Post and Courier

Norris Burkes: Chaplain's annual book review considers children's authors

Last year, I escorted a gaggle of readers to Republica De Francia, a school inside a gang-ridden neighborhood of Honduras’ capital, Tegucigalpa. We were there to help Chispa Project establish a library. As most of you are aware, my daughter, Sara, began Chispa Project in 2014 to create libraries in Honduran elementary schools.
CHARLESTON, SC
communityadvocate.com

Children’s book authors bring joy of reading to those in need

NORTHBOROUGH – Kristen Wixted and Heather Kelly are passionate about all kids having access to books. Knowing the disparity of book access for so many families, they have formed a non-profit, Little Book Locker. Wixted is a Northborough Select Board member and children’s book author. Kelly is also a children’s...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy