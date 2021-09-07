Children’s book harkens back to an idyllic Yardley of the 60’s
Those of us who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s remember summers when we played outside all day until dinnertime, and winters when the snowplows shoveled snow so high we could play “King of the Hill.” Diane Campbell Green’s latest children’s book, “The Sparkling Adventures of Becky and Friends,” hearkens back to those idyllic times. Set in Yardley Borough during 1961, Becky is a spunky, mischievous eight-year-old whose childhood and family are based on the author’s. It’s a delightful chapter book for children to read themselves, or have it read aloud by parents and grandparents.www.timespub.com
