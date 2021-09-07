Evergrande Rout Worsens With Moody’s Cut, Goldman Sell Call

All the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session. Once again, we saw early session strength disappear throughout the session with all the indexes closing at or near their intraday lows. The charts saw a few technical negative events registered while cumulative market breadth continued to deteriorate as the A/Ds made lower lows. Meanwhile, the data dashboard has yet to present levels typically associated with correction bottoms as, for example, the 1-Day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators remain neutral and not yet in oversold territory. As such, while we are formally maintaining our near-term “neutral” macro-outlook for equities, the charts and data, in our opinion, suggest the potential for some further weakness.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO