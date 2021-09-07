CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande Rout Worsens With Moody’s Cut, Goldman Sell Call

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- An investor exodus from China Evergrande Group deepened after its bond and stock ratings were cut further, pushing the developer’s shares down toward the 2009 initial public offering price. Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed 7.8% lower at HK$3.57 on Tuesday, near the HK$3.5 apiece offered on debut. The...

za.investing.com

Reuters

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan warn of Evergrande's debt woes spillover risks

LONDON (Reuters) -Evergrande Group's debt crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector, Goldman Sachs GS.N said in a note on Wednesday. The developer, which has liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion), is trying to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers as it teeters between a managed collapse and the more distant prospect of a bailout by Beijing.
MARKETS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for UBS Group AG

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (SIX:UBSG) on Tuesday, setting a price target of CHF18.5, which is approximately 21.41% above the present share price of $16.57. Omahen expects UBS Group AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the third...
STOCKS
investing.com

China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Due Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Evergrande’s debt woes pose risks to China’s property sector – Goldman

LONDON (Reuters) – Evergrande Group’s debt crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday. The developer, which has liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion), is trying to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers as it teeters between a managed collapse or the more distant prospect of a bailout by Beijing.
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

China’s Fragile Housing Giant, Evergrande

Evergrande, one of China’s largest private companies and the world’s most indebted property developer, is on the verge of bankruptcy following years of fast expansion and a buying frenzy. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have plummeted this year due to rising concerns about its financial health. The company, which claims...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Covid Surge Imperils Small-Business Recovery, Goldman Sachs Says

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation pressures and a resurgence in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant are hampering the recovery of small businesses across the U.S., according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). report. Among the 1,145 respondents surveyed around the end of August, about 75% worry about...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs lost top Southeast Asia banker to Citi — sources

(Sept 13): Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking in Southeast Asia, Harry Naysmith, has resigned and will take on a top role at Citigroup Inc. in the region, becoming the second executive to do so in recent years. Naysmith gave his notice at Goldman Sachs last week to...
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

Moody's changes JSW's rating outlook to positive

Singapore, September 13 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on JSW Steel Ltd and Periama Holdings LLC's ratings to positive from stable. It has also affirmed JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Goldman Sachs Top Southeast Asia Executive Announces His Departure

Harry Naysmith, the Head of investment banking in Southeast Asia of Goldman Sachs, has quit the US-based financial services provider to take a role at Citigroup. According to Bloomberg, Naysmith will be the new Vice-Chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Southeast Asia. The executive reportedly gave his notice...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Goldman Economists Cut US Q3 GDP Projections

Economists at Goldman Sachs slashed U.S. GDP forecasts for the second time in a month following a weak jobs report on Friday (Sept. 3) and the increasing spread of the delta variant, Forexlive, Bloomberg and other news outlets reported. “There are now signs that the Delta wave is cresting …We...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

U.S. Growth Forecast Cut To 5.7% By Goldman Sachs

U.S. growth forecast has been slashed to 5.7%, as Goldman Sachs revised its predictions on the economic recovery for the U.S. in 2021. The investment bank considers that American consumers will spend less amid an increase in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant. Mohnish Pabrai: Investors Need A Warren...
MARKETS
investing.com

Global reinsurance rates to keep rising next year - Moody's

LONDON (Reuters) - Global reinsurance rates are likely to continue rising next year, in the low to mid-single digit percentage range, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) analysts said on Tuesday. Reinsurance rates have been rising in the past few years after natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, as well as from the...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Creditors Call Back Loans To China's Indebted Evergrande: Report

Some creditors of heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group are demanding immediate payback of loans, a report said Friday, days after the company acknowledged it may default on some of its massive borrowings. Fear of a potential meltdown at Evergrande -- and the potential impact on the world's...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Moody’s Investors Service: India Economy Shows Sign of Recovery

Investing.com -- Moody’s Investors Service on August 31 said that economic activity in India is slowly recovering as COVID restrictions gradually ease. "In India, economic activity is picking up alongside a gradual easing of restrictions that were implemented in response to the second wave. And there is further upside to growth as economies around the world progressively reopen," Moody's said.
MARKETS
investing.com

China Slowdown, Evergrande Default, Europe Energy Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's stock markets fall again on disappointing economic data and the seemingly imminent default of a major real estate developer. Europe's energy prices are now above their record in 2008, while a big drop in stockpiles is also supporting crude oil. U.S. industrial production data for August are due. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 15th September.
MARKETS
investing.com

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury exceeds cash held by 80% of S&P 500 non-financial companies

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury exceeds cash held by 80% of S&P 500 non-financial companies. The value of MicroStrategy’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings has surpassed what most S&P 500 companies hold in their cash treasuries. The Nasdaq-listed enterprise software firm purchased an additional 5,050 Bitcoin for about $242.9 million, raising the value...
MARKETS
investing.com

Selling Pressure And Breadth Weakness Continue

All the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session. Once again, we saw early session strength disappear throughout the session with all the indexes closing at or near their intraday lows. The charts saw a few technical negative events registered while cumulative market breadth continued to deteriorate as the A/Ds made lower lows. Meanwhile, the data dashboard has yet to present levels typically associated with correction bottoms as, for example, the 1-Day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators remain neutral and not yet in oversold territory. As such, while we are formally maintaining our near-term “neutral” macro-outlook for equities, the charts and data, in our opinion, suggest the potential for some further weakness.
STOCKS

