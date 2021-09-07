Girl Scout goes Gold with student lending library

Olivia Jalbert of Oakville, from Girl Scout Troop 64083, recently received her Silver Award. Olivia has participated in Girl Scouts for 11 years. She has volunteered for Kitty Kat Rescue in Oakville and realized there was a need for donations, and made that her Silver Award project. There were complications and delays in completing the project due to the pandemic, so she found other ways to spread the word about donations and a drop-off location. Olivia is shown with Stacy Luddy of Kitty Kat Rescue with donations she collected. Those interested in donating to Kitty Kat Rescue may contact them at kittykatrescuect@gmail.com.

