Girl Scout goes Gold with student lending library

Mapleton Girl Scout Troop 1133 conducted its last formal ceremony and function on Thursday evening, Aug. 19, when members left a lasting gift to the town. The last four members of the troop and their leaders conducted a dedication ceremony at the Mapleton Recreation facility by the Mapleton Lions swimming pool. After 13 years together, the remaining Scouts — Madelyn Buzza, Katelyn Amero and Amanda Winslow — along with their three co-leaders, Jennifer Buzza, Nancy Winslow and Laurie Amero, brought to a close the celebrated history of the troop with the dedication of a special granite bench to the towns of Mapleton, Chapman and Castle Hill.
Comments / 0