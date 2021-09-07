CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scout goes Gold with student lending library

timespub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 18 months I have been working on my Girl Scout Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. To earn a Gold Award a girl must plan at least 80 hours of work on her project. The project must be sustainable,...

Wicked Local

Northborough Girl Scouts accepting new members

NORTHBOROUGH — The Northborough Girl Scouts are forming new troops and adding girls to existing troops at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Ellsworth McAfee Park Pavilion on South Street, next to the Route 135 soccer fields. The Girl Scouts are open to girls in kindergarten to twelfth grade. Girl...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Girl Scouts have 28 new badges

Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio and Girl Scouts of the USA announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society, and build the futures they want for themselves and the world. Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
primepublishers.com

GIRL SCOUT SILVER AWARD

Olivia Jalbert of Oakville, from Girl Scout Troop 64083, recently received her Silver Award. Olivia has participated in Girl Scouts for 11 years. She has volunteered for Kitty Kat Rescue in Oakville and realized there was a need for donations, and made that her Silver Award project. There were complications and delays in completing the project due to the pandemic, so she found other ways to spread the word about donations and a drop-off location. Olivia is shown with Stacy Luddy of Kitty Kat Rescue with donations she collected. Those interested in donating to Kitty Kat Rescue may contact them at kittykatrescuect@gmail.com.
OAKVILLE, CT
The Swellesley Report

Try Wellesley Girl Scouts this September

Girl Scouts isn’t just for younger girls. Wellesley Girl Scouts invites girls in 6th-8th grade who live or go to school in Wellesley to try out the middle school troop this month with no obligation to join. Come to our kickoff meeting on Sunday 9/12 from 5-6pm. Join us for a late afternoon hike up Noanet Peak in Dover on Sunday 9/26.
WELLESLEY, MA
newspressnow.com

Local girls receive Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts from the Northland who are part of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri received their Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of USA, earned by senior and ambassador Girl Scouts. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award, states a release.
SMITHVILLE, MO
familyeguide.com

Girl Scouts Event

We’re kicking off an exciting year of Girl Scout adventures, and we’d love to meet you and your girl at our Luau Party. Come let your girl enjoy a Kona Ice and Hawaiian themed games, crafts, songs, and more while families learn awesome things about Girl Scouts!. Saturday, September 11,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Chippewa Herald

Girl Scouts announce "Adventure Day" in Chippewa Falls

Families are welcome to attend the upcoming Girl Scouts of America “Adventure Day” to explore a campsite, learn how to build a fire, take aim with a sling shot, learn about geocaching, build a tower, find out what a rope runner is. There will be prizes, games and lots of family fun.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KWQC

Burlington Scout earns Gold Award for helping welcome new students to school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jessica Kendell from Burlington, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award for creating a program that helps new transfer students thrive in high school. The Grayhound Ambassadors Club assists new students by taking them and their families on tours of the school, answering questions, and continuing to check in on students throughout the school year. The club also provides a packet containing useful information such as a school map, a list of school and community resources, and a course catalog.
BURLINGTON, IA
Courier-Express

Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts host sign-up night

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts held the organization’s annual registration and sign-up event Wednesday evening at the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church. Communication Coordinator Laura Murray said this year’s registration was exciting because it was the first year the Girl Scouts of America offered an incentive for new members. New members...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Morganton News Herald

Park to celebrate Girl Scouts

LINVILLE—Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors, Ambassadors and… bears?. For more than half a century, Grandfather Mountain has celebrated the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, and the tradition continues Saturday, Sept. 18, as the Linville nature park hosts its annual Girl Scout Day. On Girl Scout Day, all...
LINVILLE, NC
Lincoln Journal Star

Girl Scouts earn prestigious scholarships

Two Lincoln-area Girl Scouts have earned prestigious awards for outstanding efforts to make the world a better place. Local winners of this year’s Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Girl Scout of Distinction Award are Elise Benson of Lincoln and Crystal Craft of Roca. To qualify, each girl earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
LINCOLN, NE
akronschools.com

Girl Scout Event Coming to an Elementary Near You!

Girl Scouts provides thousands of opportunities for girls to explore STEM, seek challenges outdoors, serve their community, and more – all in a safe, supportive, girls-only environment. Girls Scouts will host upcoming parent information and recruitment events serving our community on September 20 at Kenmore Library and September 21 at...
GIRL SCOUT
thecounty.me

Girl Scouts leave a legacy

Mapleton Girl Scout Troop 1133 conducted its last formal ceremony and function on Thursday evening, Aug. 19, when members left a lasting gift to the town. The last four members of the troop and their leaders conducted a dedication ceremony at the Mapleton Recreation facility by the Mapleton Lions swimming pool. After 13 years together, the remaining Scouts — Madelyn Buzza, Katelyn Amero and Amanda Winslow — along with their three co-leaders, Jennifer Buzza, Nancy Winslow and Laurie Amero, brought to a close the celebrated history of the troop with the dedication of a special granite bench to the towns of Mapleton, Chapman and Castle Hill.
MAPLETON, ME
timespub.com

Vicki Hermann earns Girl Scout’s highest award

Eating well is one of the most important things we can do to take care of ourselves. Proper nourishment helps us maintain a healthy weight and provides us with the nutrients our bodies need to function. However, in a world where processed food is cheap, convenient, and way too tasty...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
communitynewspapers.com

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida presents: GIRL FEST 2021

This year’s theme is “It’s Time to Press Play”. WHAT: Come explore the power of every Girl to change the world. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s annual GIRL Fest features Girl Scouts in action! People of all ages are invited to celebrate at our annual rally. This year’s theme is: “It’s Time to Press Play.” You’ll meet vendors and community partners who provide Girl Scout programs and troops from all over our service area. Come see what Girl Scouts has to offer, including engaging, challenging and fun activities like rock climbing, computer programming, robotics and more! There will be food trucks on site as well.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5ny.com

Girl Scout creates 9/11 documentary

Ellie Alloway is a 16-year-old Girl Scout from Long Island. She has spent two years producing a documentary about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks for her Girl Scouts Gold Award project.
TV & VIDEOS
Reading Eagle

Daniel Boone Girl Scout Silver Award project grows into Garden of Hope

Daniel Boone Girl Scouts Olivia Darrohn and Giana Stoltzfus spent the past year growing their Garden of Hope project to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award. This summer, they donated produce from their garden to Hopewell Love Food Pantry in Birdsboro. “I knowing the food we were growing was helping...
BIRDSBORO, PA

