Four Surprise Standouts from Four Matches in 2021 ISL Season. From a team perspective, there’s nothing new on the International Swimming League block. The teams that finished 1-2 in the 2020 Grand Final have won each of their first two matches. The teams that finished at the bottom of the 2020 standings are in that vicinity once again. The institution of a draft and protected swimmers hasn’t facilitated a major power shift but rather allowed some minor changes up or down a place or two.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO