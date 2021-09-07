CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 8 days ago

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

thetandd.com

