The S&P 500 has fallen just a bit during the course of the trading session, as it looks like we are rolling over just a bit. This is a market that has desperately needed a pullback for quite some time, and now that we are seriously testing the 4500 level, if we break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, then we could go looking towards the uptrend line.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO