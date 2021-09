RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host three evening registrations for the 2021-2022 Fall/ Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Evening registration is designed specifically for the measuring and testing of players in grades 5 – 8 and will be held on September 16, 22, and 28 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave in Racine. Players in 5th – 8th grade are only required to attend one evening registration date and may visit anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

RACINE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO