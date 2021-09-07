CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capturing coastal wetland root dynamics with underground time-lapse

By Marie Arnaud ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4001-6499
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Coastal wetlands, including mangrove forests and saltmarshes, are among the most carbon-dense ecosystems worldwide. In their undisturbed state, coastal wetlands act as important carbon sinks. A large portion of the carbon captured by coastal wetlands is allocated to fine roots and stored in the soil as organic carbon. Fine roots (< 2 mm) are critically important for coastal wetlands because, in addition to being a primary source of soil carbon, they build up soil and limit coastal wetland submergence by sea-level rise. Yet, despite their importance, knowledge of fine-root dynamics is limited because accurately measuring underground processes without disturbing the soil is especially challenging in coastal wetlands.

Black Hills Pioneer

Researchers evaluate SURF extremophiles in effort to trap carbon dioxide deep underground

When first learning about the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), it can help to imagine it as a vast, inverted apartment complex. Experiments move into the large, underground caverns. And SURF provides the usual amenities: electricity, running water, elevator maintenance, radon mitigation, liquid nitrogen deliveries and, of course, shielding from cosmic rays.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How genetic islands form among marine molluscs

Usually, the individuals of a population of marine species that have the potential to disperse over long distances all share a similar genetic composition. Yet every now and then, at small, localized sites, small groups of genetically different individuals suddenly appear within populations for a short period of time. A new study explains how this chaotic formation of genetic islands can occur in marine molluscs. Scientists from Bielefeld University and the British Antarctic Survey collaborated on the research. Their study has appeared in Science Advances.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Flipping the 'genetic paradox of invasions'

The green crab, Carcinus maenas, is considered a globally distributed invasive species, an organism introduced by humans that eventually becomes overpopulated, with increased potential to negatively alter its new environment. Traditionally, it's been assumed that successful populations contain high genetic diversity, or a variety of characteristics allowing them to adapt and thrive. On the contrary, the green crab—like many successful invasive populations—has low genetic diversity, while still spreading rapidly in a new part of the world.
WILDLIFE
mbl.edu

A Deep Dive to Discover How Diverse Octopus Species Coexist | Newswise

MBL Senior Scientist Roger Hanlon is senior author on this new study. Newswise — There are more than 300 species of octopus living in diverse habitats that span coral reefs, seagrass beds, sand plains and polar ice regions where they feed on lower trophic levels. Most famous for having eight arms (octopus comes from the Greek, octópus, which means “eight foot”), the behavioral ecology of these mysterious sea creatures, especially octopuses that share habitats, is important for understanding the role they play in community structure and biodiversity of an ecosystem. Coexistence has been well studied in many species, but seldom in cephalopods like octopuses.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Phagezinating phages of the North Sea

There are not only Coronaviruses on this world, but many different viruses. Those viruses are able to infect very different kinds of organisms. Bacteria are affected by viral infections as well. However, we often recover from a viral infection, but many bacteria die. Most of the bacteria are living in...
WILDLIFE
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Firm raises $15m to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction

Ten thousand years after woolly mammoths vanished from the face of the Earth, scientists are embarking on an ambitious project to bring the beasts back to the Arctic tundra. The prospect of recreating mammoths and returning them to the wild has been discussed – seriously at times – for more than a decade, but on Monday researchers announced fresh funding they believe could make their dream a reality.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Intercept “Really Clear Signals” Coming From Earth-Like Exoplanet That’s Located “Next-Door” to Us

Astronomers had always been hoping to intercept signals coming from advanced alien species. Exoplanets that have similar traits to Earth are likely the ideal places for finding life, but unfortunately, none of us won’t probably be around anymore until humanity is eventually able to physically travel to such planets. According...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

When north goes south: Is Earth's magnetic field flipping?

Something odd is happening to Earth’s magnetic field. Over the last 200 years, it’s been slowly weakening and shifting its magnetic north pole (where a compass points, not to be confused with the geographic north pole) from the Canadian Arctic toward Siberia. In recent decades, however, that slow shift south has quickened — reaching speeds upwards of 30 miles per year (48 kilometers per year). Could we be on the brink of a geomagnetic reversal, in which the magnetic north and south poles swap places?
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's TROPICS Pathfinder satellite produces global first light images and captures Hurricane Ida

On August 8, NASA's TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured global first light images as well as a look inside the structure of Hurricane Ida before and after it made landfall. The satellite launched on June 30, 2021 as the pathfinder—or test—satellite for NASA's Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) mission. The Pathfinder satellite provides an opportunity to test the technology, communication systems, and data processing before the six satellites comprising the TROPICS constellation launch in 2022. "[Pathfinder] is like a dress rehearsal of the mission," said Bill Blackwell, the principal investigator for the TROPICS mission and a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, Massachusetts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nbc25news.com

Stunning time-lapse footage captures return of aurora borealis

A dazzling attraction, the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, are part of Alaska’s lure. The video was shared by Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in southeastern Alaska, west of the capital Juneau. For much of the summer, the sun stays up too long to allow for...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
massivesci.com

Ancient DNA pulled from dirt yields evidence of a Paleolithic human, wolf, and bison in Georgia

Sequencing of various DNA fragments from skeletal remains has given us a clear understanding of the genetic history of humans. Frequently, ancient DNA (often referred to as aDNA) samples come from recovered bone, teeth, or hair samples. Now, researchers from the University of Vienna have found that cave sediments can preserve ancient DNA well enough to provide genome-length information.
WILDLIFE
Hyperallergic

Scientists Create the First Complete Map of the World’s Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are sometimes referred to as “the rainforests of the seas” — they are one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. Although they cover just one percent of the ocean floor, these mesmerizing, scaly habitats support an estimated 25 percent of all marine life. They are also highly endangered: the climate crisis, coastal development, ocean acidification, and destructive overfishing are a few of the many factors contributing to their alarming decline. By some estimates, nearly all remaining reefs will be at risk by 2050.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

By 2100, Up to 95% of Ocean Surface May 'Disappear' Due to Climate Change

According to new research, up to 95 percent of Earth's ocean surface would be altered by the end of the century unless humanity reduces carbon emissions. The great majority of sea life is supported by ocean surface climates characterized by surface water temperature, acidity, and the concentration of the mineral aragonite-which many marine creatures need to make bones and shells.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Microdiversity characterizes prevalent phylogenetic clades in the glacier-fed stream microbiome

Glacier-fed streams (GFSs) are extreme and rapidly vanishing ecosystems, and yet they harbor diverse microbial communities. Although our understanding of the GFS microbiome has recently increased, we do not know which microbial clades are ecologically successful in these ecosystems, nor do we understand potentially underlying mechanisms. Ecologically successful clades should be more prevalent across GFSs compared to other clades, which should be reflected as clade-wise distinctly low phylogenetic turnover. However, methods to assess such patterns are currently missing. Here we developed and applied a novel analytical framework, “phyloscore analysis”, to identify clades with lower spatial phylogenetic turnover than other clades in the sediment microbiome across twenty GFSs in New Zealand. These clades constituted up to 44% and 64% of community α-diversity and abundance, respectively. Furthermore, both their α-diversity and abundance increased as sediment chlorophyll a decreased, corroborating their ecological success in GFS habitats largely devoid of primary production. These clades also contained elevated levels of putative microdiversity than others, which could potentially explain their high prevalence in GFSs. This hitherto unknown microdiversity may be threatened as glaciers shrink, urging towards further genomic and functional exploration of the GFS microbiome.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

A recent reversal in the response of western Greenland’s ice caps to climate change

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (September 9, 2021) – Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
EARTH SCIENCE

