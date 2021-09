Mercedes-Benz in February unveiled its redesigned 2022 C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style. Prototypes for the wagon, or Estate as Mercedes likes to call the body style, are also out testing. The latest prototypes are still heavily camouflaged but from what we can see, there will be flared wheel arches, large intakes in the front fascia, a pronounced rear diffuser, and four square-shaped exhaust tips.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO