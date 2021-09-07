CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas GSM and French Châteauneuf-du-Pape

By Carl W. Hudson
 8 days ago
Because of rolling hills and rocky landscape, sandy, gravelly soil types, and hot, dry, windy climate conditions in the southern Rhône Valley of France, grape varieties that thrive there also tend to do quite well in many regions of the Lone Star State. Classic Rhône white varieties like Roussanne, Marsanne, and Viognier, plus red varieties like Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre are well-known in Texas for producing quality wines. Since these Rhône variety grapes produce wines that are so popular, it seemed worthwhile to explore the grapes, the wines, and some of the fascinating history behind the Rhône Valley region of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, as well as an interesting story of how many of these grape varieties, came to the U.S. and the Lone Star State.

