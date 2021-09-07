CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Lents

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Lents has been promoted to Culinary Director. In his expanded role, Lents will remain Executive Chef at Apparatus Room at the Detroit Foundation Hotel and will also assist with developing new programming across the portfolio. His impressive culinary career began in Chicago under Jean Joho at Everest before joining two Michelin-starred Thornton Restaurant inside Dublin, Ireland's Fitzwilliam Hotel. While at Sixteen, Lents earned widespread acclaim such as two Michelin stars, five-diamonds from AAA, five-stars from the Forbes Travel Guide, four-stars from Chicago Tribune, and four-stars from Chicago Magazine.

www.hospitalitynet.org

