After a flash crash, last Tuesday as El Salvador officially made Bitcoin legal tender, the leading cryptoasset has steadied around $45K. What was expected to be a historic day of celebration became one of the most volatile days of the year. The party was cut short by technical problems, and Bitcoin dropped by $10K in a matter of hours. It then clawed back losses over the next few days as Panama revealed its own Bitcoin legislation and Ukraine moved ahead with legalization.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO