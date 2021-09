We seek out the most sought-after honeymoon hotspots in the Maldives. Direct honeymooners after a little Riviera-inspired glamour to the latest outpost from French brand Le Méridien. Located on the island of Thilamaafushi, it features 141 villas dotted among tropical palms and set around a turquoise lagoon, with six restaurants and bars ranging from Japanese teppanyaki to barista-crafted coffee. Active types can snorkel and dive the house reef to glimpse hawksbill turtles, stingrays and shoals of colourful fish, while cultured couples can check out arts studio Waves Café or Le Méridien Hub, designed as a gathering place for creative types.

