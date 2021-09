Ryanair has invested €50 million in a new aviation training centre in Dublin, as it plans to take on 5,000 more employees over the next five years. The budget airline said the new centre will help it to recruit and train more than 5,000 new pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground operations professionals to help it reach its target of 200 million passengers a year by 2025.

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO