The doomed Super League project 'is ALIVE', claims Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he talks up the 'most attractive competition in the world'... and he says UEFA 'CANNOT act against it' despite nine teams pulling out

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona president Joan Laporta is refusing to give up hope for a European Super League and claims the project for a breakaway competition is very much 'alive'. Back in April a proposal for a 12-team league - which included Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - was abandoned after 48 hours when fan pressure led to nine sides pulling out.

