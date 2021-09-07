The doomed Super League project 'is ALIVE', claims Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he talks up the 'most attractive competition in the world'... and he says UEFA 'CANNOT act against it' despite nine teams pulling out

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the European Super League is still “alive”, despite only three clubs still being involved.The heavily-criticised tournament was announced back in April with 12 clubs attached including six from the Premier League. Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus are the last sides standing with the other nine withdrawing and signing agreements with Uefa that say they won’t repeat their actions.The competition is seemingly doomed but Laporta said his club are moving forward with plans.“The project is alive. The three clubs who are defending the project are winning all the court cases,” Laporta told television channel Esport...

