Gopinath Gopalan

How can we travel consciously as we face the effects of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic? Together with world-renowned hoteliers who courageously pioneered healing hospitality, Healing Hotels of the World will host two online masterclasses aimed at finding answers to this compelling and important question. The classes will be hosted by Healing Hotels Co-Founders Anne Biging and Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier, business expert and HEALING SUMMIT Co-Founder Claudia Roth and media host Valerie Smaldone. Additionally, each class will feature insight into best practices around Healing Hospitality while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic from two outstanding Healing Hotels of the World partners; this includes Marina Efraimoglou, CEO and Founder of Euphoria Retreat in Greece, and Mahesh Natarajan, COO of Ananda in the Himalayas in India.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO