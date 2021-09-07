Gopinath Gopalan
Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik is extremely delighted to announce the appointment of Gopinath Gopalan as the General Manager. Gopinath has spent over two decades of his illustrious hospitality career in achieving iconic milestones for several esteemed marques, he has been responsible for overseeing multiple pre-opening hotels, repositioning of luxury brands, and played pivotal leadership roles in iconic luxury hotels such as Park Hyatt Goa, Grand Hyatt Mumb ai, The Leela Palace Bangalore, and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in Mumbai, Udaipur, and New Delhi.www.hospitalitynet.org
