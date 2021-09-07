Elaine Hartline
Elaine Hartline has been promoted to Director of Openings & Initiatives. Hartline joined the Aparium team serving as Director of Food & Beverage at the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis in December of 2017 before being promoted to Director of Task Force Operations at Aparium Hotel Group, playing an instrumental role in the successful launch of five hotels in the Aparium portfolio during the pandemic. Prior to Aparium Hotel Group, Hartline spent time working alongside the team at Wolfgang Puck Food & Beverage.www.hospitalitynet.org
