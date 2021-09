This goes without saying, but dating as a millennial can be a hellish experience. Between extended “talking stages,” ghosting, and starting over every few months, attempting to find love these days feels much harder than it needs to be. Add being Black to the equation, and the experience becomes even more complicated. However few and far between, dating also has its beautiful moments, and new film Really Love finds itself in those warm, fuzzy pockets. A brainchild of Angel Kristi Williams and Felicia Pride, the film zeroes in on two young Black people who find themselves lovingly entangled in the streets of D.C. The result? A charmingly simple and relatable love story — and a reminder that the process of falling in love is, in fact, not always that romantic.

