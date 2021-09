Mercedes is going electric. This much we already know. But the rate at which the brand is rolling out its electrification strategy is accelerating alarmingly fast. Mercedes-EQ - the automaker's dedicated electric sub-brand - started strong with the EQS sedan, an electric equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But the sequel is always more important than the breakout album, which is why all eyes are on Mercedes at the Munich Auto Show, where the world has been introduced to the new 2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan.

