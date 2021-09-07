Young Gun: Elian Quesada-Thorn

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOur academy scholars are interviewed for the very first time in the matchday programme. For the Chelsea issue, we spoke to 16-year-old left back, Elian Quesada-Thorn. "My earliest memory of playing football is being with my dad at indoor football camps. I was only two or three and I could hardly walk at the time, so I have these memories of my dad holding me and swinging me into the football, just to give me that feel for it! He’s always loved football and because of that, it’s always been a part of my life. I’ve never known life without it really.

