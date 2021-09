Artist Ralph Mckinley Williams has dropped his latest track, Bad Mental Health, to raise awareness of the tragic darkness that the mind can put people through – including himself. After experiencing a disturbance of mental illness in 2012, Williams was inspired to share his music in the most relatable way possible with a raw topic that affects staggering numbers of people across the globe. This song demonstrates that you can survive your struggle with the right support and treatment. With this in mind, this artist stands out from the crowd with his music having the ability to potentially save lives – with such a positive outcome, we can certainly expect this artist to grow in the near future.

