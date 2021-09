Since many countries came out of Covid lockdown, the entertainment industry seems to be on a mission to make up for lost time, with more productions seeming to be on-going simultaneously than ever. One of those is the video game adaptation series, The Last of Us, which appears to have wrapped its first episode under the direction of Kantemir Balagov, who recently shared on social media that his job is done. While Balagov is directing the first episode, the rest of the series will be helmed by Jasmila Zbanic and Ali Abbasi who share director duties on the show.

