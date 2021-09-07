CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets at Miami Marlins odds, expert picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The New York Mets (69-69) and Miami Marlins (57-80) play the opener of a three-game series at loanDepot park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Mets at Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.59 ERA) makes his 8th start. He has a 1.22 WHIP, 8.8 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9 through 28 2/3 IP.

  • Allowed three earned runs, four hits and a walk with five strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins last time out Thursday.
  • Has lasted at least five innings in each of his past three outings, and he has allowed just two home runs across the past 17 1/3 IP during the span.

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.23 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.35 WHIP, 3.5 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 through 10 1/3 IP.

  • Allowed three earned runs, seven hits and no walks with two strikeouts across four innings for his first major-league loss at Citi Field against the Mets last time out Aug. 31.
  • Has served up three homers in just 10 1/3 IP through his two major-league starts so far.

Mets at Marlins odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 7:00 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mets -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Marlins +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Mets -1.5 (+100) | Marlins +1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Prediction

Mets 4, Marlins 3

Money line (ML)

The METS (-175) have alternated wins and losses in the past four outings. The last time the Mets faced the Marlins (+140) with Carrasco on the bump, it also resulted in a 4-3 win in Flushing. He has pitched well since returning to the team, and each of his past three outings have been one-run games. Look for another tight affair.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The METS -1.5 (+100) are worth a small-unit play in this road series opener. They outscored the Marlins +1.5 (-120) 7-4 in a quick two-game sweep Aug. 31-Sept. 2. New York and Miami are just 6-6 against each other, so go lightly. But take a chance on the visitors working against a guy making just his third-career start.

Over/Under (O/U)

Play UNDER 7.5 (-105). The Under has cashed in five straight series openers for the Mets, while going 11-4-1 in the past 16 games on the road.

The Under is also 6-1 across the past seven for the Marlins against winning teams, too, while cashing in five of the previous six home games. Like the Marlins, the Under is 4-1 in the past five series openers, too.

State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

