Priyanka Chopra Jonas not ready to embrace grey hair
crossroadstoday.com
8 days ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas would rather dye her hair than embrace the greys. The 39-year-old actress – who is married to Nick Jonas – took part in a round of ‘This or That’ on her natural haircare brand Anomaly’s Instagram page this week. And she confessed that she isn’t ready to...
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Over the weekend, comedian and actress Mo’Nique stepped out in a super sexy, curve hugging catsuit for “catsuit weekend” and she looked amazing!. The 53-year-old took to Instagram to show off her slimed down figure, toned arms and curvy frame...
Add Serena Williams to the list of stars having a hot girl summer. The tennis star stunned in a photo she posted on Instagram that showed her striking a fierce pose in her stunning home rocking a body-hugging mini dress we want too. Serena looked incredible as she stood in...
Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.
Miranda Lambert is getting ready for the autumn and has a new hairstyle to match!. Taking to Instagram this week, the country singer shared a gorgeous selfie of herself following a freshly cut and dyed 'do. In the picture, Miranda's hair was a lighter shade of blonde and had been...
It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves her glam. Not only is she all about the sparkles when performing on stage but she has her own successful beauty brand, JLO Beauty, that we can't get enough of. Once in a while, however, she goes au naturale on social media, reminding us all of her flawless skin and this time, also unveiling a dreamy bob haircut.
After having three kids, Beyonce is in the best and most enviable shape. She recently flaunted her killer curves, rocking a spaghetti strap playsuit during her Europe gateway with her family. See how adorable they look. Award-winning singer Beyonce, and her rapper/music executive husband, Jay Z, have contributed immensely to...
American actress Gabby Sidibe earned the praise of her fans with a sweet picture she shared on Instagram, leaving fans to admire her new hair and glowing face. '"Precious" star Gabourey Sidibe is one of those actors fans admire not just for her acting skills but her flair for looking natural and being comfortable in her own skin.
Hailey Bieber may have genetics to thank for her model looks, but it's her hard work in the gym that keeps her so fit. Now, the star is revealing the exercise routine she sticks to in order to maintain her amazingly toned physique. Read on to discover Bieber's exact lower body workout. For more on how your favorite stars tone up, Cindy Crawford Reveals Her Exact Workout for Flat Abs.
While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
There are regular old skirt sets, and then there are majestical coordinates that reflect the sunlight, perfectly playing up the glow of their wearer. The Georges Chakra Couture look that Keke Palmer wore on Jimmy Kimmel Live fulfilled the latter purpose. The Emmy nominated Turnt Up with The Taylors actress, who will also be starring in Jordan Peele's new horror film Nope, works with stylist Seth Chernoff. And Chernoff got his hands on the silver, bronze, and gold sequin crop top and pencil skirt that would end up in our dreams! Styled with Sarah Flint Perfect Sandals, which are carefully constructed with comfort in mind, the full ensemble was complete with nothing but thick gold hoops. "Did I serve a LOOK tonight on @jimmykimmellive or NAH!!?? 😏😏," Palmer wrote on Instagram.
Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
Kaley Cuoco made us swoon when she popped up on the set of her upcoming film in a dreamy gingham dress last week, but the Flight Attendant star took her style statements a step further when she struck a pose in a dazzling red gown. The actress looked stunning in...
Supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, made a splash on the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda runway in Venice on August 30th, but what we really want to talk about is how much she looks like her famous mama. The 17-year-old and her mom arrived in Venice ahead of the show, and the two rocked matching sparkly silver dresses that legitimately had us doing a double take!
Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
American actress Tia Mowry posted a picture of her and her tall son, Cree, on Instagram, showing off their unique bond and the uncanny resemblance they shared, and fans had a lot to say about the image. Tia Mowry Hardrict is a talented actress who first gained recognition after being...
If you didn't know who Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero were and saw pictures from their wedding over the weekend, you'd think they were actually royalty. But Tookes is a supermodel, and Borrero is an executive at Snapchat and the son of the new vice president of Ecuador. We think it's safe to say that her engagement ring was a good indicator that their wedding was going to be lavish.
Comments / 0