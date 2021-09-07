CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupper Arts, Wild Center mark 50 years of Barney Bellinger’s art

Cover picture for the articleTupper Arts is excited to be collaborating with the Wild Center on joint shows that celebrate Barney Bellinger’s unique and authentic art pieces, all sourced and inspired by nature and our environment. It’s an honor for Tupper Arts to exhibit a collection that represents 50 years of Barney Bellinger’s original art and design masterpieces. These works range from Barney’s groundbreaking 1970’s rustic furniture that he infused with paintings, bamboo fly rods and guide boat yokes, to lighting fixtures of roots, copper, gold and glass, to tables of precious woods and hand-shaped metals. All art pieces in this collection will be for sale, and on view for the public to enjoy, July 1 – September 15, 2021, at Tupper Arts Center. Through April 22, 2022, visitors to The Wild Center will be able to view an exhibition of Bellinger’s sculptures in an outdoor setting. Visit the Wild Center and Tupper Arts Center, 5 minutes apart, to experience the vision, passion, and labor of an iconic Adirondack artist. Click here to read more about Bellinger and these two exhibits in the Adirondack Explorer. Artist Barney Bellinger and one of his sculptures. Photo provided by The Wild Center.

