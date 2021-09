Evolve Additive has announced that 3D Ventures and its affiliates have agreed to a $30 million growth equity financing in the company. The company has previously raised more than $25m in earlier fund raising efforts that saw contributions from Stratasys, Stanley Black & Decker and the Lego Brand Group. It will use this latest funding, which comes in the form of a special purpose vehicle, to accelerate commercial sales and deployments of its Scaled Volume Production (SVP) platform in the North America and Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO