Hauntings at Chittyville to open for 2021 season

By Alexander Mils
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Hauntings at Chittyville School will be opening this season with updated rules and guidelines to ensure a safe experience for everyone. According to their website, the haunted house will be open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October from 7 p.m. to midnight, and will be open on Halloween until 10 p.m.

