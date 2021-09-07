Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on Yahoo

The season's opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty'Son Williams, two guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren't the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn't drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there's a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO