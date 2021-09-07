Apax Partners, Warburg Acquire T-Mobile Netherlands
This is technology M&A deal number 549 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. This deal involves T-Mobile’s network operator business in the Netherlands — which offers nationwide 5G and supports roughly 700,000 broadband customers. Under the new ownership, T-Mobile will become an independent Dutch company. A potential rebrand was not mentioned in the M&A announcement.www.channele2e.com
Comments / 0