SPRINGFIELD – Discussion revolved around liquor licenses for two new businesses during the Springfield Planning Board meeting on Sept 1. Both potential businesses met with the Planning Board during their Aug. 18 meeting to introduce their concepts. The first was Rosé, which is planning to open at 555 Worthington St. in the former Lido Restaurant location. Owner Kristen Fiora presented the business as a vibrant and safe environment for patrons to enjoy creative dishes and specialty drinks in a modern atmosphere.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO