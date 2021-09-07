CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Warmer with a Few Showers Today

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front to the west of here is expected to move toward southern Wisconsin today. As it approaches, showers and thunderstorms we be developing in a narrow band that will push through southern Wisconsin during the midday and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a little above average for today. Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cooler temperatures will then follow behind the cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. High will be in the middle 70s both days. The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks good with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized Langeman and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmtv

Comments / 0

Community Policy