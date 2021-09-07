HOMER-CENTER FOOTBALL TO WEAR CAMO UNIFORMS TO COMMEMORATE 9/11

As the nation and our area get ready to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one Indiana County football team will do so on the field Friday night. The Homer-Center Wildcats will trade their traditional black and white jerseys for their home game against United Friday night for camouflage-patterned jerseys in commemoration of the lives lost that day. Sgt. Adam Louis of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard distributed the jerseys to the team yesterday, and also talked with the team about how the jerseys will represent the armed forces. He calls the jerseys a “morale booster” for the team.