Bottas has now signed for Alfa Romeo for 2022, with Monday's announcement paving the way for George Russell to join Mercedes - which will be confirmed this week. The deal is a sign that Mercedes are looking to the future, but also brings to an end what has been a harmonious and successful partnership between Hamilton and Bottas. While Bottas has only won nine races since joining in 2017 and hasn't beaten Hamilton over a season, the pair have helped Mercedes to a record streak of constructors' titles.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO