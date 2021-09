After a long hiatus, Great Blue Herons have returned to nest at Lyon Oaks County Park in Wixom . Great Blue Herons have nested intermittently on what is now park property since the early 1900s. In the late 1980s there were more than 200 nests located on the property. When Oakland County Parks and Recreation acquired the land in the early 1990s the rookery had already been abandoned, which is a natural pattern for heron rookeries. Even so, herons continued to feed at Lyon Oaks while nesting at two other sites within a six-mile radius of the park.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO