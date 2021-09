For the first time in nearly 80 years a domesticated elephant in Sri Lanka has given birth to twins, wildlife authorities said. According to a report by Reuters, the twins, both males, were born on Aug. 31 at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, located in the country’s central hills. Their mother is 25-year-old Surangi and their father, also an orphanage resident is 17-year-old Pandu, an orphanage spokesperson said.

