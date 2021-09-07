CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 trailer lists off PC features

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has released a new trailer focused on the PC version of the upcoming Far Cry 6. It promises several features, including ray tracing. Players will be able to use a built-in benchmark tool to test out their preferred settings and an option to preview graphics settings, allowing players to fine-tune the visuals. Ubisoft also promises several accessibility features, such as closed captions, a colour blind mode, and text-to-speech for all supported languages.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

GTA Online players discover long-lost secret to fast traveling

A clever player has shown that it’s actually possible to fast travel in GTA Online, something even a lot of veteran players weren’t aware of. Unlike its cousin Red Dead Redemption Online, there’s no ingrained “fast travel” system spread across the map in GTA Online. This isn’t as big of...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Here are 30 minutes of new PC gameplay footage from Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has lifted the embargo for the final previews of Far Cry 6, and below you can find a video showing 30 minutes of new gameplay footage from its PC version. This video, while still compressed, is better than the previous leaked PC gameplay video we shared a couple of days ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Far Cry 6 PC-specific features and system requirements detailed

The sixth entry in the mainline Far Cry franchise is launching next month, and Ubisoft today detailed what exclusive features PC players can expect from the version they are receiving. In usual Ubisoft fashion, Far Cry 6 in-depth system requirements have been revealed too. Starting with features, DirectX Raytracing is...
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

Far Cry 6 recommended PC system specs shared

Far Cry 6 is almost ready for mass consumption, with a release date set for 7th October across PC (Ubisoft Store or Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+ online subscription, Stadia and Amazon Luna. With the date just a little over a month away, Ubisoft has now shared a comprehensive chart of minimum and recommended PC systems specs, with real-time raytracing considerations amply covered.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Far Cry 6#Stadia
dbltap.com

Is Far Cry 6 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The latest Far Cry instalment, Far Cry 6, is on the way - but will it be coming to Xbox Game Pass?. The highly-anticipated Far Cry 6 throws players into the island of Yara, a place in the middle of a revolution and ruled by dictator Antón Castillo. The game promises to be Far Cry's biggest playground to date, and features many of the mechanics from previous instalments optimized for modern generation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
eteknix.com

Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Announced!

I have to admit that I was more than a little disappointed with the more recent entries in the Far Cry franchise. Don’t get me wrong, they were not terrible. It seemed that after striking gold with Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon everything since has been alright, but not exactly mindblowing. However, with Far Cry 6 on the way, I daresay that many people have high hopes that this will help get the franchise back onto its winning formula.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Far Cry 3’ is free for PC players over the next few days

Far Cry 3 is free until Saturday September 11 (7:30am in every timezone) on PC via the Ubisoft Connect launcher. The title can be claimed for free here after users log in to or create a Ubisoft account, with it then available to play forever. Released back in 2012, Far Cry 3 set the franchise in the direction that has mostly persisted all the way up to this year’s upcoming Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Far Cry 3 on PC is free to claim this week in the lead-up to Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 3, arguably the game that put the Far Cry series on the map, is free for anyone to claim this week. The game is only free on PC and must be claimed this week. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on a chance to battle with one of the most iconic villains in video games ahead of the latest entry to the series.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 6 reviews its main keys in an extensive gameplay trailer

Far Cry 6 lies a month of its landing on the market. The new installment of the popular Ubisoft saga heats up by reviewing its main keys. In an extensive video of almost 7 minutes and subtitled in Spanish, the French company emphasizes what will make the adventure special by overthrowing the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Ubisoft’s New Far Cry 6 Official PC Overview Trailer Shows How Incredible the Game Looks with Ray-Tracing

Ubisoft has just released a new Far Cry 6 PC overview trailer that shows just how incredible the game looks with ray-tracing turned on, but you’ll need a powerful computer to do so. More specifically, it requires at least an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700K CPU and an AMD RX 6800 or NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU for smooth ray-tracing gameplay at 4K and 30 frames per second. With that turned off, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-9700 processor will do just fine to run it at 1440p and 60 frames per second. Read more for the video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Ubisoft giving away Far Cry 3 on PC: Here’s how to claim it

We’re quickly closing in on the release of Far Cry 6, and in the lead-up to that game’s release, Ubisoft has decided to give away one of the older games in the Far Cry series. For the rest of the week, Ubisoft will be giving away free copies of Far Cry 3 to pretty much anyone who wants them. Sadly, … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

First Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 gameplay featured in This Week on Xbox

Over the weekend Major Nelson has released a new This Week on Xbox news update providing you with all the information on the latest releases and soon to be available Xbox games. In this week’s episode the Xbox team feature on new Xbox console releases such as Song of Iron, Rustler, and The Big Con as well as providing a glimpse at the very first Xbox Series X gameplay from Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: A Free Far Cry and up to 75% Off in a Ubistore Sale!

Ubisoft has sprung some proper bargains on us today. Most of those concern PC folks, though I have found a few choice savings on Nintendo Switch as well. Fellow retroholics such as myself should pay attention to the Sega classics going for 50% off on Xbox. Shrewd Sony shoppers should also take note that the upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West has been altered in their favour...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy