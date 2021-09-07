Far Cry 6 trailer lists off PC features

I have to admit that I was more than a little disappointed with the more recent entries in the Far Cry franchise. Don’t get me wrong, they were not terrible. It seemed that after striking gold with Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon everything since has been alright, but not exactly mindblowing. However, with Far Cry 6 on the way, I daresay that many people have high hopes that this will help get the franchise back onto its winning formula.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO