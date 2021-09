The sixth decline of the S&P 500 in the past seven sessions set a negative tone for equity trading in the Asia Pacific region, and the poor Chinese data did not help matters. News that China's troubled Evergrande would miss next week's interest payment weighed on sentiment too. Only South Korea and India of the large markets in the region managed to escape unscathed, even as North Korea tested ballistic missiles for the second time in a week.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO