DENVER (CBS4)– A 30-year-old Denver woman waited two months for her new Tesla model Y to arrive. But over Labor Day weekend, roughly two weeks after she took delivery of the electric car, two men vandalized the SUV, “keying” the driver’s side of the car. (credit: CBS) “Fortunately the car records everything,” said the woman, who requested her name not be used. The car is equipped with motion-sensing cameras that record nearby activity when the vehicle is parked. Those cameras now show two men briskly walking past the driver’s side of the car, each gouging the car with a key. The car was parked...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO