Forged In Shadow Torch punches its way onto PlayStation

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch has released today for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with developer Ti Games sharing a launch trailer for it. A 2D action game, F.I.S.T. is set in a grungy dystopian world populated with anthropomorphised animals that has been taken over by machines. Players take...

