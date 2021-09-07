Forged In Shadow Torch punches its way onto PlayStation

At E3 in 2016, Sony announced that their beloved character Crash Bandicoot was returning to PlayStation in the form of a remaster of the first three games that were originally developed by Naughty Dog. This was exciting to many people because Crash is a beloved icon of the original PlayStation era. It also could be argued that Crash was the flagship character of the Sony brand similar to how Mario is for Nintendo and Sonic the Hedgehog is for Sega. Unfortunately, Crash started to fade as Sony’s icon in the 21st century as they lost the rights to the character in 2001. But since appearing in the Skylanders game, along with the remaster and sequel in development (not to mention the Crash Bandicoot easter egg in Uncharted 4), Crash Bandicoot was making a comeback. In honour of his anniverasry, let’s take a look back at this iconic character and his significance to the PlayStation brand in the 1990s.

