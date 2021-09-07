Who invited them?

As an Irishman, I know two safe bets can be made about our occasional family gatherings. The first is that a lot of people will show up. We are, after all, a hearty clan. The second is that several guests may require close monitoring. You see, some of my relatives...
Voicemails are deeply embedded into memories of 9/11. On that day in 2001, as people all across New York City tried to get hold of their friends and family, cellphone networks were overloaded. And for some of the victims inside the planes and towers, leaving a voicemail was their last way of communicating with their loved ones.
FARGO — Local mothers are invited to an event designed specifically for them and all the challenges moms face. "Motherhood Unfiltered: A night of real conversation and fun designed for moms" will be held from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Sanctuary Events Center. The keynote presentation will discuss mom burnout and redefine winning, while a panel of experts will discuss physical and mental health as well as relationship care.
Testing our leadership skills, especially our communication skills, is certainly difficult these days. Effective communication is always a challenge, but when our emotions are running high and exhaustion is setting in, staying aware of who we are and how we influence others remains extremely important. In Living Leadership today, I...
An old interview has resurfaced where Oprah Winfrey asked Dolly Parton some uncomfortable questions on her talk show. While many viewers were angry at Oprah, many others praised Dolly for her graceful answers to the intrusive questions. Oprah asked Dolly about her plastic surgery. She asked, “How are you defying...
My little son cried all day, no matter what I did. I already wanted to take him to the hospital, but then I looked in his diaper and was shocked. Living with family is never easy, as my husband Roger and I discovered when we moved in with his parents, shortly after our son Kevin was born.
Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
A "BEAUTIFUL" personal trainer mum killed herself after "not being able to cope" - and her heartbroken husband has paid an emotional tribute to her. Michelle Sparman, 48, leaves behind two sons - Max, 11 and Sam, 8 - as well as her devastated fiancé Roger Stephens, 51. Michelle, who...
An irritatingly persistent man would not take no for an answer as he bugged a woman to go on a date with him. In the end, he tried to bribe her, only to face the wrath of the internet and turn his face in pure shame!. A cart girl going...
Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
The fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has broken his silence on her disappearance, issuing a statement through his lawyer to say he hopes the search for her is “successful”.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie. Her last known whereabouts was the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Mr Laundrie returned alone to his home to North Point, Florida, and the couple’s van was seized by law enforcement at the weekend. The family refused to allow him to speak to...
A man went beyond the norm just to test his wife and girlfriend. But things didn’t go as he’d expected, and he faced harsh truth. “Don't you think it’s getting too much, Courtney?” Courtney’s husband, Dilan, nearly yelled at her. “I mean, this is the third time this week that you’ve arrived home so late.”
A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
TWO WOMEN who were accidentally swapped at birth were raised as sisters from the age of three when their parents realised the mistake. Caterina Alagna and Melissa Fodera, both 23, were raised to the wrong families after a hospital mix-up in the Sicilian town Mazara del Vallo. The two women...
"Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19," says Ryan Cooper. "Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.' By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life. Elderly unvaccinated men dying of COVID-19 is sadly unremarkable in America today. What's noteworthy is who has been spared: the most elite ranks of conservative media. While B-list regional radio guys are being felled on a near-weekly basis, the Fox News primetime lineup is all healthy and safe. It reflects the psychotic disregard the conservative movement has for the lives of its own members. We know for a fact that most of Fox News is vaccinated, and it's a safe bet that the ones that refuse to say have as well. Rupert Murdoch got his dose at the first possible moment. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Mark Levin all got their shots. Tucker Carlson's angry refusal to say whether or not he did speaks for itself. The Fox headquarters even has a requirement that all staff disclose their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated have to wear masks and submit to daily health checks. ow, this is not to say that all the top conservative elite are cynical liars who don't believe the right-wing propaganda they espouse. Their level of genuine belief varies between hosts and topics — Carlson, I'll wager, knows perfectly well he is spreading lies about the vaccine, but he also gives every sign of being a committed white supremacist. Sean Hannity also knows the vaccines works and has said so, but he can't bear his viewers yelling at him for a single second. Doocy, meanwhile, seems to be the network's lone voice unequivocally advocating for vaccines. By the same token, it's hard to know why exactly lower-ranking conservative radio guys didn't follow Doocy's advice. It could be the different social context of being an ultra-rich celebrity in New York, and therefore seeing personally thousands of people who got the vaccine with no ill effects, versus being in a conservative backwater where liberals are less present. It could just be that radio guys are more addicted to their own propaganda, or spend more time in the fever swamps of Facebook ivermectin groups."
My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and we are getting serious. He has brought up the subject of the two of us moving in together permanently instead of going back in forth on the weekends. We both have keys to one another apartments so privacy and commitment aren't quite the issues. Should I tell him that I was born a man before he moves in with me, or should I just keep things on the course we're on and allow him to find out afterward when he's ready? -dayjaX_she/her.
Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
Martell Holt is now a single man. Although Martell and Melody are done, Martell said he isn’t with Arionne either. But he sees her as a close friend. Interestingly enough, Arionne has taken to social media to insinuate that she still has a romance going with Martell. However, she recently took a shot at him. And Martell didn’t appreciate it either.
Comments / 0