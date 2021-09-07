CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More Chicago area DMV locations will require appointments starting this week

By WGN Web Desk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — More Secretary of State’s Offices in the Chicago area will require appointments starting this week in order to reduce long lines. Residents who need services such as road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards must make an appointment first. Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and...

Hinsdale Oasis pavilion now closed

HINSDALE, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway has closed the Hinsdale Oasis pavilion over the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). It was permanently closed to the public on September 13. The tollway plans to remove the over-the-road structure to make room for a fifth lane of traffic each direction. The gas station and 7-Eleven stores will remain open.
HINSDALE, IL
Bar Chido gets us ready for guacamole day

CHICAGO — We like our food at WGN News New and we like it so much we’re getting ready for national guacamole day early. Thursday, September 14th, is the big day, but we’re ready to throw down. Chef Dan Munoz of Bar Chido in Downers Grove helped us out.
CHICAGO, IL
San Antonio superintendent expected to be new CPS CEO: sources

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to name her choice for CEO for Chicago Public Schools Wednesday morning. Reports say Pedro Martinez, a graduate of Benito Juarez High School, is set to be the mayor’s pick out of 25 candidates. He will replace Janice Jackson who recently stepped down in May.
CHICAGO, IL
What are the Chicago records for high and low humidity?

What are the Chicago records for high and low humidity? Has there ever been a summer here that had primarily low humidity?. It’s an easy task to pinpoint Chicago’s lowest humidity, an arid 12 percent reached at 2 pm on April 20, 2019, with a temperature of 63 and a dew point of 10. High humidity records are meaningless, since the city has recorded 100 percent relative humidity on countless occasions, often for hours on end in dense fog situations. A better way to look at the city’s summer humidity levels would be to focus on the years with the most and least humid days; days with dew points of 70 degrees or higher. Using O’Hare data, dating back to 1959, 2002 was the muggiest year with 51 days of 70-plus dewpoints and 1966 the least with just 14. In a typical summer, Chicago logs 30 days with at least a 70 dew point.
CHICAGO, IL
Connecticut, DC removed from Chicago’s travel advisory; 48 states remain

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the COVID-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday and removed one state and one territory. Connecticut and Washington D.C. have been taken off the advisory. Health officials report their daily Covid case rates have been under 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. California, Puerto Rico, and Vermont fell below the mark, but stay on the advisory for at least one more week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
America’s Beauty Show underway in Chicago

CHICAGO — Tom Barnas from Chicago Scene take WGN News Now to America’s Beauty Show that’s underway at the Stephens Convention Center. The idea of the show is to provide viewers the opportunity to see what items might be available at their favorite salon. For Salon Professionals to learn what’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
