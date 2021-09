The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are set to play the second game of their current three-game series against each other on Wednesday evening. While the Marlins are just 57-81 on the season and have no chance of making it into the postseason, the Mets are still fighting for a spot. They hold a 70-69 record and are 3 1/2 games back in the wild card race and four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division.

