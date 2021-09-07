CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: After down year, Eddie Jackson holding himself to 'higher standard'

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. In his first two seasons with the Bears, safety Eddie Jackson quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best young safeties. In that span, Jackson totaled 8 interceptions and scored five defensive touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
sportsmockery.com

Eddie Jackson Has A Phenomenal Justin Fields Preseason Story

For those who don’t remember, Eddie Jackson is a Justin Fields fan. That became obvious when he posted a video on Instagram during the draft of his reaction to the Chicago Bears drafting the Ohio State quarterback. So he at least had some idea of what the team was getting. There was genuine excitement in his voice that night. Now after several months of seeing the rookie work, has his opinion changed? Yes. It somehow went even higher.
NFL
BearDigest

Why Eddie Jackson Wants More than Picks

Eddie Jackson says he didn't initially see the ratings from Pro Football Focus downgrading his efforts last year, or even the previous year. Jackson knows about it, though. "I don’t pay attention to it, but my agent will send me stuff," Jackson said. "He'll send me little hints and stuff. He knows what type of player I am. I keep note of it. I take it very personal."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears fans are dragging Eddie Jackson for tackling comments following struggles vs. Rams

Bears fans are roasting safety Eddie Jackson following the team’s Week 1 loss to the Rams after comments about Jackson belittling the importance of tackling surfaced. Earlier in the week, the Bears shared a mic’d up segment of Jackson coaching up the defensive backs during training camp, where he was placing an emphasis on ball-hawking ability rather than tackling.
NFL
Breshad Perriman
Mike Zimmer
Justin Fields
bleachernation.com

Eddie Jackson’s Commentary on Tackling Came Out at an Awful Time for Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson is trending in the wrong direction, and last night didn’t do anything to change perceptions that got pretty ugly last year. Going through an interception drought is one thing. Let’s be real. Intercepting passes isn’t something that is entirely predictable or entirely within a player’s control. You can’t make a play on the ball in the air if it isn’t thrown (or thrown in your direction). But tackling, that is something that is in a player’s control. And after last night’s troubles, the online football community brought out some receipts that couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jackson:
NFL
Quad Cities Onlines

Nagy preaches ‘no panic’ after worst opening Bears loss in 18 years

The defensive starters who didn’t show up for the voluntary offseason program in support of first-year Chicago Bears coordinator Sean Desai — and that was almost every one with the exception of Roquan Smith — didn’t show up again Sunday night in the season opener. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Does Matt Nagy have a problem holding players accountable? Is there anything the defense did well in Week 1? Will Justin Fields get a full series soon?

After a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears fans what to know who is being held accountable for the 34-14 defeat, the performance of the defense and if quarterback Justin Fields will get more playing time in the Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brad Biggs answers all of these questions — and more — in his latest mailbag. Does Matt Nagy have a problem with ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and the throws only some quarterbacks will make

When we talk about quarterback statistics, there’s a metric I wish existed — something that told us about open throws, or throws coming open, that quarterbacks have time to make, and don’t make for whatever reason. You have to watch the overhead view to really see how things come open over time. While the presence or absence of big-time throws on the page tells you some of that story, it’s essential when evaluating a quarterback to understand his ability to make throws that place him over the average on a consistent basis.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Is it time to change Eddie Jackson’s position?

The Chicago Bears got trounced by the Los Angeles Rams in the week one opener led by Matthew Stafford. The defense did not have an answer for the explosive passing attack of the Rams as the unit gave up multiple big plays down the field. This should not be a big shock to Bears fans who have been following the team throughout training camp. The secondary was on top of the list of areas that were a concern for the team.
NFL
