Florida State

Tropical disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rain to Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula down near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, conditions remain unfavorable for any rapid development but a low chance for development is possible as this system nears the Northern Gulf Coast tomorrow thru tomorrow night.

WJCL

Tropics remain active as Odette and Peter likely to develop

Just as Nicholas is weakening along the Gulf Coast, two new systems are about to gain strength and a name. Odette and Peter will be the next named storms. INVEST 96-L is forecast to slowly strengthen as it moves north and parallels the East Coast before turning to the northeast. The system looks to stay far away from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, but may make a close pass by the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The system has a 70% chance of being named in the next 5 days.
ENVIRONMENT
Fulton Sun

Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana Tuesday after blowing ashore as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
LOUISIANA, MO
Forecasters monitoring 2 disturbances with high chances of development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking three systems, two of which have high chances for possible development in the tropics. The first is an area of low pressure area located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It currently has a 90-percent chance of developing.
ORLANDO, FL
Tropical moisture brings rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night in Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. On Thursday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the high...
FLORIDA STATE
TIMELINE: Inspiration4 crew schedule leading up to launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday night, four people are scheduled to blast off from Florida on a 3-day mission to space on the first all-civilian crew. They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule for the Inspiration4 mission and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AdventHealth moving to 'green status' as COVID hospitalizations decrease

ORLANDO, Fla. - AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division will transition to 'green status' on Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations steadily start to decline, officials said Wednesday. "After seeing our COVID inpatient volumes continue to steadily decline, we are pleased to move to green status, which allows us to resume our non-emergent services...
ORLANDO, FL

