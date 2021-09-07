Tropical disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rain to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula down near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, conditions remain unfavorable for any rapid development but a low chance for development is possible as this system nears the Northern Gulf Coast tomorrow thru tomorrow night.www.wogx.com
